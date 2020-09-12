Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 91,678 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Methes Energies International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEIL)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

