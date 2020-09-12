MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.82 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $382.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.87 or 0.04549573 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

