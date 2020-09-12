Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 98,736 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Micron Technology worth $294,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 18,324,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

