Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.25

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $187.25 and traded as low as $151.20. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $155.50, with a volume of 1,501 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 186.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.