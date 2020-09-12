MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 120.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

NYSE MVC opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.85. MVC Capital has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MVC shares. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $3,776,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

