Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Raised by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 2.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.33.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $482.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,775,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.