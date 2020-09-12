Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 582.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $482.03. 5,030,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,847. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

