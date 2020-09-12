Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:NTST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.05. 240,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,565. Netstreit has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netstreit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

