Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) is Hound Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hound Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807,603 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 4.2% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $47,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 376,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,552. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

