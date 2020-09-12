Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,255.76

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,255.76 and traded as low as $1,240.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,250.00, with a volume of 2,653 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Nichols alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $463.03 million and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,254.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a GBX 28 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.40%.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.