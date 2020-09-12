Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,255.76

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,255.76 and traded as low as $1,240.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,250.00, with a volume of 2,653 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, May 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $463.03 million and a P/E ratio of 26.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,254.88.
About Nichols (LON:NICL)
Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.
