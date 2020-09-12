Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nike were worth $231,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nike by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after buying an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter valued at about $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $118.00. 8,559,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,949. The company has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

