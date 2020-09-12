Nimiq Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,381.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.03687591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.02204598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00488008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00832046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011944 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00641534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,328,412,861 coins and its circulating supply is 6,502,412,861 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

