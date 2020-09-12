No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $48,220.40 and $35,074.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get No BS Crypto alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.04915994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00052809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto (CRYPTO:NOBS) is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,294,958,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,043,422,344 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for No BS Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for No BS Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.