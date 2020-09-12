Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.25. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 4,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Noranda Income Fund from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.36.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

