Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $159.79

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $159.79 and traded as low as $142.50. Norcros shares last traded at $150.75, with a volume of 15,335 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $125.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

