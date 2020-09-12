North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NRT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 34,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,107. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,161.97% and a net margin of 85.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 124.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.