Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.64

Northbridge Industrial Services Plc (LON:NBI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $90.64 and traded as low as $85.50. Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $24.41 million and a PE ratio of -109.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.34.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and hires containerized transformers and switchgears, and temporary packaged substations.

