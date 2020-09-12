Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,724 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of C traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,019,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

