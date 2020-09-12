Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 16,169 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,621. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

