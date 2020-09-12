Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,810 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.45. 933,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

