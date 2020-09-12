Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. 2,836,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

