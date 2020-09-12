Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

