Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,295 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 341,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 97,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

