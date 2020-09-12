Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,320 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,913 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,536,000 after acquiring an additional 187,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.43. The stock had a trading volume of 315,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.54 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

