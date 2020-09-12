Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,384 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,709,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,450,000 after buying an additional 2,666,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,818,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,434,000 after buying an additional 629,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $136,048,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $21,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.88. The company had a trading volume of 489,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,750. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

