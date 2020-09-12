Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.