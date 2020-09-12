Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,230,676. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

