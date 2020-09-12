Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. First Command Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

