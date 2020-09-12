Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $301.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,372. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The company has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

