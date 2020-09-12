Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,660 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $359.70. 1,735,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,254. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $378.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

