Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,295 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,986 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,499,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $390,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,667 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day moving average is $114.79. The stock has a market cap of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.