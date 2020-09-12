Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 584 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. 1,532,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,037.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,548.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

