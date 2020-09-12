Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 6,384 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.80.

NYSE:NOC traded up $8.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.88. 489,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,750. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

