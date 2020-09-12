Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 843 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,300,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,952. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

