Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.7% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $$60.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 604,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,630. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.79. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

