Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of WM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.15. 1,505,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

