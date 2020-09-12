Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

XOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The company has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

