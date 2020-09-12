Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.23. 3,007,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

