Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,685,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

