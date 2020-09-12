Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Express by 163.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.36. 2,604,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,952. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

