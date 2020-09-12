Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,151.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,552 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. 7,618,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

