Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,868 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 18,266,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

