Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,843,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101,303. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

