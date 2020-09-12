Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 17,257 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,481,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 273,916 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. 9,273,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.