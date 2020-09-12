Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,810 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.33.

LMT traded up $10.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.45. 933,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.