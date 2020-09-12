Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 26,461 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,642,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

