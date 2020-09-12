Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,924 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.95. The company had a trading volume of 275,340 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.