Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 43,868 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,266,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.