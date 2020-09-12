Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,388 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,502 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 21,847,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,127,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,523 shares of company stock worth $2,770,212 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

