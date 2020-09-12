Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,037.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,392.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

